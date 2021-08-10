 Skip to main content

Will Kidney Transplant Recipients Need Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose? NIH Starts Pilot Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 2:12pm   Comments
  • A trial has been launched to assess the antibody response of the third dose of COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine in kidney transplant recipients who did not respond to two doses of the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine. 
  • The Phase 2 trial is funded by the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
  • The pilot study, called COVID Protection After Transplant (CPAT), will enroll up to 200 people aged 18 years or older who received a kidney transplant one year or more before enrollment and have had no recent organ rejection or change in immunosuppression. 
  • All participants will have had a low or no detectable antibody response to two doses of an mRNA vaccine.
  • The lifelong immunosuppressive therapy that organ transplant recipients must take to prevent organ rejection blunts their immune response to pathogens and vaccines. 
  • Research has shown that many organ transplant recipients do not develop antibodies against the COVID-19 vaccine regimen. 
  • The purpose of the new study is to determine whether a third dose of one of the mRNA COVID-19 shots could overcome this problem for at least some kidney transplant recipients. 
  • The study team will follow participants for one year after enrollment. Preliminary results are expected in September 2021.
  • Price Action: MRNA stock is down 2.9% at $470.52, BNTX stock is down 5.3% at $423.69, while PFE shares are up 4.4% at $48.01 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Chronic Kidney Disease COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

