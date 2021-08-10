Moderna Outlines Plans For mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Plant In Canada
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has signed a memorandum of understanding, a non-legally binding agreement with the Canadian government to build a state-of-the-art messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing facility.
- While the details are not disclosed, the idea is to eventually use the site to supply Canada with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities, including the Company's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
- Other than the COVID-19 jab, Moderna could also use the new facility to provide Canadians with a portfolio of vaccines against other respiratory diseases, such as seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
- Moderna's outstanding 2021 orders for the COVID-19 vaccine are now worth about $20 billion. It has promised to deliver 44 million doses of its pandemic jab to Canada.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.53% at $472.22 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General Best of Benzinga