GW Pharmaceuticals' Cannabidiol For Seizures Wins UK Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
  • The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved GW Pharmaceuticals' cannabidiol as an adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) for patients two years of age and older.
  • GW is a part of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ). Epidiolex/Epidyolex (cannabidiol) is a prescription, plant-derived cannabis-based medicine.
  • Concurrently, Jazz and Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) have announced a three-year, $4 million research collaboration to explore new opportunities, including lurbinectedin in pediatric solid tumors and pan-RAF molecules in RAF- and RAS-mutated solid cancers. 
  • The collaboration between the companies will provide SU2C-funded researchers access to two Jazz molecules and funds to support one or more research projects over three years.
  • The collaboration may also support non-clinical studies of an investigational pan-RAF inhibitor compound called JZP815 in RAF- and RAS-mutated solid cancers.
  • Price Action: JAZZ shares are up 2.4% at $147.36 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Photo by Rex Medlen from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

