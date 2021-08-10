GW Pharmaceuticals' Cannabidiol For Seizures Wins UK Approval

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved GW Pharmaceuticals' cannabidiol as an adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) for patients two years of age and older.

(NASDAQ: JAZZ). Epidiolex/Epidyolex (cannabidiol) is a prescription, plant-derived cannabis-based medicine. Concurrently, Jazz and Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) have announced a three-year, $4 million research collaboration to explore new opportunities, including lurbinectedin in pediatric solid tumors and pan-RAF molecules in RAF- and RAS-mutated solid cancers.

The collaboration between the companies will provide SU2C-funded researchers access to two Jazz molecules and funds to support one or more research projects over three years.

The collaboration may also support non-clinical studies of an investigational pan-RAF inhibitor compound called JZP815 in RAF- and RAS-mutated solid cancers.

Price Action: JAZZ shares are up 2.4% at $147.36 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

JAZZ shares are up 2.4% at $147.36 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

