Takeda To Lead Finch-Partnered Microbiome IBD Drug
- Finch Therapeutics Group Inc (NASDAQ: FNCH) announced that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has elected to take the lead on the development of FIN-524, now known as TAK-524, in ulcerative colitis.
- When Takeda teamed up with Finch Therapeutics in 2017 on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), it planned to pick up programs after they'd finished Phase 2 trials.
- Takeda will assume primary development responsibility for the program ahead of the planned initiation of clinical-stage development. Finch will provide ongoing technical support through the phase 1 trial of the treatment.
- TAK-524 is made up of bacteria strains designed to fight ulcerative colitis at its source by harnessing the gut microbiome's influence on the immune system.
- Finch and Takeda to continue discovery efforts targeting Crohn's disease.
- Price Action: FNCH shares are up 0.54% at $13.87, while TAK stock is down 0.44% at $16.35 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
