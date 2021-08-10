 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IMV's Shares Jump As Ovarian Cancer Candidate Shows Overall Survival Rate Of 44.9%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Share:
IMV's Shares Jump As Ovarian Cancer Candidate Shows Overall Survival Rate Of 44.9%
  • IMV Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) has announced the final topline results of the DeCidE1 Phase 2 trial evaluating maveropepimut-S (MVP-S, formerly known as DPX-Survivac) for advanced, recurrent ovarian cancer.
  • The results showed that treatment was well-tolerated, with an overall survival rate of 44.9% at 23.8 months of follow-up and a median overall survival of 19.9 months. 
  • The Company noted that many subjects in the trial had been heavily pre-treated, and 57.9% were platinum-resistant. 
  • "The translational analyses provide strong evidence that maveropepimut-S successfully elicits the generation of tumor antigen-specific T cells," Jeremy Graff, Chief Scientific Officer, commented.
  • The details of these translational analyses have been submitted to upcoming scientific meetings for presentation.
  • Price Action: IMV shares are up 30.90% at $2.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMV)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com