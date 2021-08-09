 Skip to main content

NRx Pharma Starts Mid-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Nation of Georgia
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) has initiated a phase 2b dose-confirmatory trial of the BriLife vaccine against COVID-19 in the Nation of Georgia. 
  • The vaccine is developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR).
  • The purpose of the study is to confirm the vaccine's ability to generate an immune response against the COVID-19 Delta variant before entering phase 3 trials in multiple nations. 
  • The phase 2b program will also incorporate a potential intradermal vaccination option. A small quantity of vaccine will be placed into the skin instead of a traditional needle injection into a muscle.
  • The clinical trials in Georgia will take place simultaneously as the completion of the second phase of clinical trials in Israel. 
  • In July, NRx Pharma's intravenous Zyesami (aviptadil) to treat critical COVID-19 patients received Emergency Use Authorization in the Nation of Georgia.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are up 12.90% at $15.51 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

