Fake Versions Of Gilead's HIV Drugs Are In Circulation In US
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 4:04pm   Comments
Fake Versions Of Gilead's HIV Drugs Are In Circulation In US
  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILDwarned Thursday that its original HIV treatments Biktarvy and Descovy had been replaced by fake versions at some pharmacies.
  • Unauthorized distributors could sell fake drugs to retailers, and then, "genuine Gilead bottles" were filled with counterfeit tablets, the company said.
  • Gilead has alerted potentially impacted pharmacies and is working with the FDA, pharmacies, and legal authorities to remove problematic pills from circulation and to prevent future distribution, the company added.
  • Gilead didn't disclose the number of pharmacies affected or where they are located.
  • Counterfeit medicines may not have the correct amount of active ingredients or may contain impurities. 
  • Approved by the FDA in 2018, Biktarvy quickly became the industry's best-selling HIV med and a key growth driver for Gilead. 
  • In the first half of 2021, the drug brought in $3.82 billion worldwide, roughly a 16% increase over the same period last year.
  • Descovy, combined with other drugs to treat HIV and used by itself as a PrEP option to prevent infection, brought in sales of $794 million in the first six months of 2021.
  • Price Action: GILD shares closed down 0.75% at $68.78 on Friday.
  • Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

