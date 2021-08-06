 Skip to main content

Innovent - Eli Lilly's Sintilimab Combo Shows Sustained Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 10:45am   Comments
  • Innovent Biologics Inc (OTC: IVBIY) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) have announced new and updated data from the ORIENT-11 Phase 3 study of sintilimab as first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The trial assessed sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy.
  • The findings were published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. 
  • As of January 15, 2021, with a median follow-up of 22.9 months, the median overall survival (OS) of patients receiving the sintilimab combination was not yet reached. 
  • The sintilimab combination demonstrated a sustainable OS benefit, and the median OS for those receiving the placebo combination was 16.8 months.
  • Biomarker analysis showed that high or medium immune cell infiltration was strongly associated with improved progression-free survival (PFS) in the sintilimab combination group. 
  • In particular, high MHC class-II presentation pathway expression was significantly correlated with prolonged PFS and OS in the sintilimab combination group.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.53% at $262.85 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care General

