Oyster Point Inks License Pact With Ji Xing Pharma For Dry Eye Disease Candidates In Greater China
- Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) has announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize OC-01 (varenicline) and OC-02 (simpinicline) nasal sprays for dry eye disease in Greater China.
- Under the agreement terms, Oyster Point will receive an upfront payment consisting of $17.5 million in cash and up to 0.75% of shares in Ji Xing, half of which is subject to a pre-specified vesting condition.
- In addition, Oyster Point is eligible to receive up to $204.8 million in milestone payments and tiered sales-based royalties.
- Ji Xing intends to manufacture OC-01 and OC-02 locally in China and is responsible for development and commercialization costs in its licensed territory.
- Oyster Point entered into a $125 million term loan credit facility with OrbiMed Royalty & Credit Opportunities.
- As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $154.8 million.
- Price Action: OYST shares are -0.35% at $14.40 during the market session on the last check Friday.
