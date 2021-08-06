Ocular Therapeutix, Regeneron Cull Aflibercept Agreement For Retinal Diseases
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have terminated the option and license agreement collaboration. The termination is effective immediately.
- The collaboration with Regeneron was initially formed in 2016 to develop and commercialize products containing Ocular's sustained-release hydrogel technology in combination with Regeneron's large molecule vascular endothelial growth factor for eye diseases.
- Under a 2020 amendment, the companies' efforts have focused on R&D of an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept to be delivered to the suprachoroidal space to treat retinal diseases.
- Price Action: OCUL shares traded 3.04% lower at $10.51 and on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Retinal DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General