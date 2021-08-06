 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Novavax Stock Is Crashing
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2021 12:26am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Novavax Stock Is Crashing

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares slipped nearly 10% in the after-hours trading on Thursday.

What’s Moving? The biotechnology company’s shares crashed 9.79% to $213.07 in the after-hours session on Thursday after closing 5.54% higher at $236.20.

The fall in the shares came after the company said that it will delay its submission for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the fourth quarter of 2021.

See Also: How To Buy Novavax (NVAX) Shares

Why Is It Moving? The company released its second-quarter results Thursday with earnings per share of minus $4.75, a loss sharper than the negative $3.63 figure estimated by Wall Street.

In May, it was reported that Novavax held discussions with regulators and sought to pursue authorization in the U.S. in the third quarter.

Novavax said it had submitted regulatory filings with agencies in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company says it expects to file for emergency use listing with the World Health Organization in August.

The company said in a statement that it is still on track to achieve a capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter.

Read Next: FDA Looks To Grant Full Approval To Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine By Early September: NYT

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

Recap: Novavax Q2 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
WHO Asks To Hold Off COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Citing Inequality: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Covid-19 vaccines PandemicBiotech News Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com