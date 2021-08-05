 Skip to main content

Exicure Shares Interim Cavrotolimod Data From Early-Stage Trial In Solid Tumor Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
  • Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCURhas reported interim results from Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating cavrotolimod (AST-008) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors refractory to anti-PD-(L)1 therapy. 
  • The trial is assessing cavrotolimod in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) or Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Libtayo (cemiplimab) in two primary dose-expansion cohorts, one in Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) and one in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), and three exploratory cohorts.
  • As of the data cutoff date of July 1, 26 patients were dosed, of whom 17 were evaluable.
  • One MCC patient achieved Complete response (CR), and one MCC patient achieved stable disease.
  • The remaining 8 evaluable patients were enrolled in either the CSCC dose-expansion cohort, in which enrollment and data accrual is continuing, or in the exploratory cohorts.
  • The majority (93%) of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were mild or moderate. The most common TRAEs were injection-site reactions and flu-like symptoms.
  • Two patients experienced serious adverse events assessed as related to cavrotolimod by clinical trial investigators. 
  • The confirmed overall response rate (ORR) in all evaluable MCC patients was 21% (three of 14), included two CRs and one partial response (PR).
  • Cavrotolimod (AST-008) is an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 agonists designed for immuno-oncology applications. 
  • Price Action: XCUR shares are down 4.61% at $1.35 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

