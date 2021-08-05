Exicure Shares Interim Cavrotolimod Data From Early-Stage Trial In Solid Tumor Patients
- Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) has reported interim results from Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating cavrotolimod (AST-008) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors refractory to anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.
- The trial is assessing cavrotolimod in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) or Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Libtayo (cemiplimab) in two primary dose-expansion cohorts, one in Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) and one in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), and three exploratory cohorts.
- As of the data cutoff date of July 1, 26 patients were dosed, of whom 17 were evaluable.
- One MCC patient achieved Complete response (CR), and one MCC patient achieved stable disease.
- The remaining 8 evaluable patients were enrolled in either the CSCC dose-expansion cohort, in which enrollment and data accrual is continuing, or in the exploratory cohorts.
- The majority (93%) of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were mild or moderate. The most common TRAEs were injection-site reactions and flu-like symptoms.
- Two patients experienced serious adverse events assessed as related to cavrotolimod by clinical trial investigators.
- The confirmed overall response rate (ORR) in all evaluable MCC patients was 21% (three of 14), included two CRs and one partial response (PR).
- Cavrotolimod (AST-008) is an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 agonists designed for immuno-oncology applications.
