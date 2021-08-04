Global Blood Shoots 17% Higher As Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates; Analyst Upgrades Stock
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) reported Q2 Oxbryta (voxelotor) sales of $47.55 million, +51% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $43.84 million. On a sequential basis, sales increased 22%, primarily driven by patient demand.
- Oxbryta (voxelotor) is an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) patients. Oxbryta works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen.
- GBT recorded approximately 925 new prescriptions for Oxbryta in Q2. It believes if the pandemic subsides in the second half of 2021, the number of new prescriptions will improve incrementally.
- Q2 EPS loss increased to $(1.12) from $(0.86) a year ago, but below the consensus of $(1.19).
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $437.4 million.
- Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to Buy and raised the price target to $50 (upside of almost 60%).
- Price Action: GBT shares are up 17.2% at $31.51 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for GBT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Truist Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|May 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
