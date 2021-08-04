Aldeyra Secures US Orphan Drug Tag For Its Retinitis Pigmentosa Candidate
- The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: ALDX) ADX-2191 to treat retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
- ADX-2191 is a methotrexate for intravitreal injection.
- Methotrexate inhibits dihydrofolic reductase, an enzyme involved in cellular replication and activation.
