Aldeyra Secures US Orphan Drug Tag For Its Retinitis Pigmentosa Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 11:23am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: ALDX) ADX-2191 to treat retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
  • ADX-2191 is a methotrexate for intravitreal injection.
  • Methotrexate inhibits dihydrofolic reductase, an enzyme involved in cellular replication and activation.
  • Price Action: ALDX shares are up 0.56% at $9 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

