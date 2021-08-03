Monopar Stock Gains On Launch Of Early Stage Soft Tissue Cancer Trial With Camsirubicin
- The FDA has signed off Monopar Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: MNPR) IND to commence an open-label Phase 1b dose-escalation trial to evaluate camsirubicin plus pegfilgrastim in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS).
- Enrollment will start in Q4 of 2021.
- "Camsirubicin is a novel analog of doxorubicin, and doxorubicin is known to work through a dose-dependent mechanism, where higher quantities yield more anti-cancer effect," said Andrew Mazar, Monopar's Chief Scientific Officer.
- Price Action: MNPR shares are up 6.77% at $5.68 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
