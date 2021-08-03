 Skip to main content

Monopar Stock Gains On Launch Of Early Stage Soft Tissue Cancer Trial With Camsirubicin

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 9:02am   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off Monopar Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: MNPR) IND to commence an open-label Phase 1b dose-escalation trial to evaluate camsirubicin plus pegfilgrastim in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS).
  • Enrollment will start in Q4 of 2021.
  • "Camsirubicin is a novel analog of doxorubicin, and doxorubicin is known to work through a dose-dependent mechanism, where higher quantities yield more anti-cancer effect," said Andrew Mazar, Monopar's Chief Scientific Officer. 
  • Price Action: MNPR shares are up 6.77% at $5.68 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

