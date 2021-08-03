Outlook Therapeutics Stock Surges Positive ONS-5010 Data In Wet AMD Patients
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) stock is trading higher in premarket session in reaction to positive top-line results from Phase 3 NORSE TWO trial evaluating ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab) for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- The primary endpoint for the study was the proportion of patients who gain at least 15 letters in the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months.
- The trial compared ONS-5010 dosed monthly to Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Lucentis (Ranibizumab), which was dosed monthly for the first three months followed by less frequent dosing.
- In the intent-to-treat (ITT) primary dataset, 41% of patients treated with bevacizumab-vikg gained at least 15 letters, versus 23% treated with ranibizumab.
- The primary endpoint was also statistically significant and clinically relevant in the secondary per-protocol (PP) dataset, at 24% with ranibizumab and 41% with bevacizumab-vikg.
- A mean change in BCVA was observed with ranibizumab of 5.8 letters and 11.2 letters for the treatment arm.
- The safety results demonstrated were consistent with previously reported safety results.
- In NORSE TWO, there was only a single related ocular serious adverse event reported in the bevacizumab-vikg trial arm, which resolved, and no unanticipated safety signals were detected.
- Outlook Therapeutics plans to submit a marketing application in Q1 of 2022.
- Complete data from NORSE TWO will be presented at an ophthalmology conference in the fall of 2022 and submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
- Outlook Therapeutics has begun commercial launch planning in anticipation of potential FDA marketing approval in 2022 for ONS-5010.
- Outlook Therapeutics expects to initiate registration clinical trials for ONS-5010 for diabetic macular edema and branch retinal vein occlusion later in 2021 or early 2022.
- The management will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Price Action: OTLK shares are up 26.6% at $2.87 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
