Roche's Tecentriq As Adjuvant Treatment Under Priority Review With FDA For Early Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 6:32am   Comments
Roche's Tecentriq As Adjuvant Treatment Under Priority Review With FDA For Early Lung Cancer
  • The FDA has granted priority review for Genentech's, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab), as adjuvant treatment for certain patients with early non-small cell lung cancer. 
  • The application covers patients following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors express PD-L1≥1%.
  • The application is based on disease-free survival results from an interim analysis of Phase 3 IMpower010 study.
  • The study showed that treatment with Tecentriq reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death (DFS) by 34%, compared with best supportive care (BSC). 
  • In this population, median DFS was not yet reached for Tecentriq compared with 35.3 months for BSC.
  • The FDA is reviewing the application under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program and is anticipated to decide on approval by December 1.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $48.54 on Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Posted-In: Briefs FDA Priority Review Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

