Roche's Tecentriq As Adjuvant Treatment Under Priority Review With FDA For Early Lung Cancer

- The FDA has granted priority review for Genentech's, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab), as adjuvant treatment for certain patients with early non-small cell lung cancer.
- The application covers patients following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors express PD-L1≥1%.
- The application is based on disease-free survival results from an interim analysis of Phase 3 IMpower010 study.
- The study showed that treatment with Tecentriq reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death (DFS) by 34%, compared with best supportive care (BSC).
- In this population, median DFS was not yet reached for Tecentriq compared with 35.3 months for BSC.
- The FDA is reviewing the application under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program and is anticipated to decide on approval by December 1.
