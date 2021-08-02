Adagio Therapeutics Sets Terms For Over $300M IPO
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADGI) has set terms for the IPO, looking to raise well north of $300 million if they hit the top of the $16 to $18 range.
- Since its inception in 2020, the Company has raised $470 million from some high-profile investors.
- At the midpoint, the valuation sits right around $2 billion.
- The Company earlier filed to raise $100 million via IPO.
- As per the S-1/A, the Company has earmarked approximately $545.0 million to fund clinical development, manufacturing supply, and initial commercialization costs for ADG20, its COVID-19 antibody candidate.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Offerings IPOs General