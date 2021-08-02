 Skip to main content

Combining AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Show Efficacy In Danish Study: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
  • Combining AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) or Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNAshot provides "good protection," Denmark's State Serum Institute (SSI) said.
  • More than 144,000 Danish citizens, mostly healthcare frontline personnel and the elderly, received their first jab from AstraZeneca and subsequent shot from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, reports Reuters.
  • "The study shows that fourteen days after a combined vaccination program, the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 is reduced by 88% compared to unvaccinated individuals," the SSI said.
  • That is a "high efficacy," SSI added, comparable to the 90% efficacy rate of two doses from Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, confirmed in a different Danish study. But the study could not conclude whether the same protection applied to the Delta-variant.
  • It also provided no efficacy data on COVID-19 related deaths or hospitalizations since none took place following the combined vaccination program.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.31% at $57.42 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

