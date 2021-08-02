 Skip to main content

Moderna Takes Its First Autoimmune Therapeutic Candidate To Human Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Share:
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAhas dosed the first patient in the Phase 1 study of mRNA-6231, its mRNA-encoded IL-2 modified to expand regulatory T cells. 
  • mRNA-6231 is Moderna's first autoimmune candidate to enter the clinic. It is also Moderna's first subcutaneously administered therapeutic program.
  • The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of mRNA‑6231 in healthy adult participants.
  • mRNA‑6231 is a lipid nanoparticle encapsulated mRNA-based therapeutic that encodes for mutein human interleukin 2, fused to human serum albumin (HSA‑IL2m) to achieve enhanced selectivity toward T regulatory cells. 
  • IL-2 through preferential expansion of Tregs is hypothesized to play a central role in restoring immune homeostasis.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.51% at $351.80 during the market session on the last check Monday.

