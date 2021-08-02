 Skip to main content

Mustang Bio's Gene Therapy For Genetic Immunodeficiency Receives European PRIME Tag

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 10:31am   Comments
  • The European Medicines Agency has granted Priority Medicines designation to Mustang Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: MBIO) MB-107 for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (X-SCID) in newly diagnosed infants, also known as bubble boy disease.
  • The Company is preparing to initiate a pivotal, multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial of MB-107 in newly diagnosed patients with X-SCID at the end of Q3.
  • The PRIME program aims to optimize development plans and speed up the evaluation of promising medicines. 
  • X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the absence or lack of function of key immune cells, resulting in a severely compromised immune system and death by one year of age if untreated. 
  • Price Action: MBIO shares are down 2.08% at $2.83 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

