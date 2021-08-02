Mustang Bio's Gene Therapy For Genetic Immunodeficiency Receives European PRIME Tag
- The European Medicines Agency has granted Priority Medicines designation to Mustang Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: MBIO) MB-107 for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (X-SCID) in newly diagnosed infants, also known as bubble boy disease.
- The Company is preparing to initiate a pivotal, multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial of MB-107 in newly diagnosed patients with X-SCID at the end of Q3.
- The PRIME program aims to optimize development plans and speed up the evaluation of promising medicines.
- X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the absence or lack of function of key immune cells, resulting in a severely compromised immune system and death by one year of age if untreated.
