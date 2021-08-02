 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: 180 Life Sciences Clinical Advisory Board Chairman Invited At The British Society For Surgery

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 8:01am   Comments
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp's (NASDAQ: ATNF) Clinical Advisory Board Chairman, Jagdeep Nanchahal, will present a keynote talk at the British Society for Surgery of the Hand (BSSH) meeting.
  • The meeting is scheduled for September 9, 2021, at 9:00 AM British Standard Time (4:00 AM ET).
  • Professor Nanchahal will present an overview of his scientific research in defining the molecular pathways of the fibrotic process in Dupuytren's disease, which causes the fingers to curl irreversibly into the palm, and potential therapeutic approaches.
  • Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal commented, "By systematically analyzing tissues normally discarded at the time of surgery, we were able to identify a potential therapeutic target and progress through to testing in patients with early-stage Dupuytren's disease."
  • Price Action: ATNF shares closed at $7.57 on Friday.

