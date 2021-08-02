fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
364.57
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
349.46
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.03
438.48
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.52
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
169.83
-0.01%

FDA Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis

byVandana Singh
August 2, 2021 6:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FDA Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis
  • Following the June update that allowed for a lower dose of REGEN-COV, the FDA has again expanded emergency use authorization for the investigational COVID-19 antibody cocktail.
  • REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) has been developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) and Roche Holdings AG (OTC:RHHBY).
  • The update enables the already infected individuals and those at high risk of being exposed due to residing in an institutional setting (e.g., nursing homes or prisons) to receive the cocktail.
  • The release further noted that the cocktail can now also be administered monthly for individuals 12 years of age and older who require repeat dosing for ongoing exposure.
  • REGEN-COV is not authorized for pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent COVID-19 before being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus — only after exposure to the virus.
  • REGEN-COV should only be used as post-exposure prophylaxis for specific patient populations. Prophylaxis with REGEN-COV is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19, the FDA noted.
  • Price Action: REGN shares closed at $574.61, and RHHBY closed at $48.26 on Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Related Articles

Regeneron - Sanofi's Dupixent Improves Itch, Hives In Inflammatory Skin Disease Patients

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) have  read more

Governor Cuomo Backs Regeneron's $1.8B Expansion Plans In Westchester County

Regeneron Discovers GPR75 Gene Mutations Can Protect Against Obesity, Begins Search For New Drugs

EC Selects Antibody Therapies, Arthritis Drug As Preferred COVID-19 Meds: Reuters