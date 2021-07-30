I-Mab To Start Testing Alzheimer's Candidate In Human Trials
- The FDA has signed off I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Protollin, an Alzheimer's candidate.
- Brigham and Women's Hospital and Inspirevax granted I-Mab and Nhwa global exclusive licenses to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Protollin.
- Inspirevax will manufacture and supply Protollin for preclinical and clinical studies until the recruitment of the first patient in the Phase 1b MAD study.
- I-Mab will develop and commercialize Protollin outside of the Greater China territory, while Nhwa will develop and commercialize the drug in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- Price Action: IMAB shares are down 1.51% at $73.45 during the market session on the last check Friday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease Briefs Investigational New Drug ApplicationBiotech News Health Care FDA General