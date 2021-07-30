PeptiDream Inks $2.2B Deal To Broaden Alnylam's siRNA Delivery Scope
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) and PeptiDream Inc have announced a license and collaboration agreement to discover and develop peptide-siRNA conjugates to deliver RNAi therapeutics to tissues outside the liver.
- Under the alliance, Alnylam will pick out a set of receptors, and PeptiDream will tailor-make a peptide for each. Alnylam will then generate peptide-siRNA conjugates and conduct the studies needed to decide which peptide to use for drug candidates.
- Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will receive an upfront payment from Alnylam as well as R&D funding.
- PeptiDream may also receive milestone payments up to $2.2 billion.
- In addition, PeptiDream is eligible to receive low-to-mid single-digit royalties on sales on any such Alnylam products.
- Price Action: ALNY shares closed at $181.83 on Thursday.
