AbbVie Q2 Earnings Beats Consensus Slightly; Guides FY21 EPS Below Consensus

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:19am   Comments
AbbVie Q2 Earnings Beats Consensus Slightly; Guides FY21 EPS Below Consensus
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBVreports Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.11, marginally beating the consensus of $3.09.
  • Overall sales increased 33.9% Y/Y to $13.9 billion, slightly ahead of the consensus of $13.6 billion. On a comparable basis, the sales were up 19.3%.
  • The immunology portfolio generated $6.1 billion in sales, +15.1% (13.8% on an operational basis).
  • Hematologic oncology portfolio sales were $1.8 billion, +14.1% (13.2%).
  • Sales from the neuroscience portfolio almost doubled to $1.5 billion, +29.6% on a comparable operational basis.
  • Aesthetics portfolio sales also doubled to $1.4 billion, comparable on an operational basis.
  • The adjusted gross margin ratio remained the same at 82%, and the operating margin expanded to 49.7% from 47% a year ago.
  • FY21 guidance: AbbVie raises its adjusted EPS guidance to $12.52 to $12.62 (midpoint of $12.57 below the consensus of $12.60) from $12.37 - $12.57.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.06% at $118.8 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Thomas Ehrhardt from Pixabay

