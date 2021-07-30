GlaxoSmithKline's Scores FDA Approval For First IL-5 Inhibitor In Nasal Polyps
- The FDA approved GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSK) Nucala (mepolizumab) for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, making it the first IL-5 inhibitor to break into the indication.
- The approval comes as an add-on maintenance therapy for adults with inadequate response to nasal corticosteroids.
- The approval marks Nucala's fourth in eosinophilic-driven diseases.
- The FDA based its approval on results from the phase 3 SYNAPSE study, which pitted Nucala against placebo in more than 400 patients.
- In the 52-week trial, 57% fewer patients on Nucala needed surgery versus those in the placebo arm, GSK noted. Fewer patients on Nucala needed systemic corticosteroids, too.
- The drug also cut the size of nasal polyps and nasal obstruction over the 52 weeks.
