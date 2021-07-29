 Skip to main content

Atreca Stock Hits 52-Week Low As Initial ATRC-101 Data In Solid Tumor Fails To Impress

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) stock is hovering at a 52-week low after it announced initial data from the dose-escalation portion of its ongoing Phase 1b trial evaluating ATRC-101 in select solid tumor types.

  • Twenty-six participants were dosed. Eight of the 20 participants (40%) evaluable experienced stable disease (SD), including four with tumor reduction observed. 
  • The remaining 12 participants had progressive disease. 
  • Disease control observed in the study was associated with target expression.
  • Three of six (50%) of participants with evaluable response assessments and baseline tumor H-scores over 50 achieved SD, compared with 1 of 9 (11%) evaluable participants with an H-score below 50.
  • Expansion of peripheral blood CD8+ T cells was observed on day eight following dosing with ATRC-101. 
  • The Company will report additional data from monotherapy dose-expansion cohorts in the Phase 1b trial and combination cohorts with pembrolizumab in 2022.
  • Price Action: BCEL shares are down 34.9% at $5.35 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

