Palisade Bio-Newsoara Serine Protease Inhibitor Accelerates Return Of Bowel Function After GI Surgery

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Palisade Bio-Newsoara Serine Protease Inhibitor Accelerates Return Of Bowel Function After GI Surgery

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) and co-development partner Newsoara have announced positive Phase 2 data LB1148 showing a statistically significant effect in accelerating the return of bowel function in patients undergoing elective bowel resection surgery.

  • The 120-subject study showed a 1.1-day improvement in GI recovery in patients receiving LB1148 vs. placebo. 
  • The median time to return of bowel function was 2.77 days in patients treated with LB1148 and 3.83 days in those receiving placebo.
  • It demonstrated a 1.5-day faster recovery of bowel function compared to placebo (4.9 days).
  • LB1148 was well tolerated, with only 10.9% and 4.8% of patients in the LB1148 and placebo groups, respectively, experiencing a drug-related adverse event.
  • The most common drug-related adverse events were GI disorders (LB1148 4.7% vs. placebo 3.2%). No drug-related serious adverse events occurred in the trial.
  • LB1148 is an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. 
  • The release of digestive proteases contributes to the temporary loss of normal gastrointestinal function and the formation of postoperative adhesions. 
  • Price Action: PALI shares are down 4.74% at $3.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

