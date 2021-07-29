Palisade Bio-Newsoara Serine Protease Inhibitor Accelerates Return Of Bowel Function After GI Surgery
Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) and co-development partner Newsoara have announced positive Phase 2 data LB1148 showing a statistically significant effect in accelerating the return of bowel function in patients undergoing elective bowel resection surgery.
- The 120-subject study showed a 1.1-day improvement in GI recovery in patients receiving LB1148 vs. placebo.
- The median time to return of bowel function was 2.77 days in patients treated with LB1148 and 3.83 days in those receiving placebo.
- It demonstrated a 1.5-day faster recovery of bowel function compared to placebo (4.9 days).
- LB1148 was well tolerated, with only 10.9% and 4.8% of patients in the LB1148 and placebo groups, respectively, experiencing a drug-related adverse event.
- The most common drug-related adverse events were GI disorders (LB1148 4.7% vs. placebo 3.2%). No drug-related serious adverse events occurred in the trial.
- LB1148 is an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
- The release of digestive proteases contributes to the temporary loss of normal gastrointestinal function and the formation of postoperative adhesions.
