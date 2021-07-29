BioMarin Bounces Back With Solid Q2 Earnings, Nudges Up 2021 Guidance
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) reported a 17% Y/Y increase in revenue to $501.7 million in Q2, beating the consensus of $448.8 million, attributable to Vimizim, Naglazyme, and Palynziq product revenues, partially offset by lower Kuvan product revenues.
- Vimizim and Naglazyme sales increased 47% to $171.7 million and $118.8 million, respectively, primarily driven by the timing of orders from Europe and the Middle East.
- Palynziq sales increased 45% to $59 million, primarily driven by a combination of revenue from more U.S. patients achieving maintenance dosing and new patients initiating therapy.
- Kuvan product revenues declined 36% to $78.8 million due to generic competition due to the loss of exclusivity in the U.S.
- The Company turned to profit as EPS came in at $0.07, ahead of the consensus of $(0.11). Adjusted income increased to $97.8 million from $57.4 million a year ago.
- Guidance: BioMarin raised its FY21 guidance with sales of $1.79 billion - $1.88 billion (consensus $1.82 billion), compared to the earlier outlook of $1.75 billion - $1.85 billion.
- It forecasts adjusted income of $190 million - $240 million, compared to previous guidance of $170 million - $220 million.
- Price Action: BMRN shares closed at $78.73 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga