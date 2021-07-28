Third Dose Of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Boosts Protection Against Delta Variant, New Data Reveals
- A third dose of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the delta variant beyond the protection afforded by the standard two doses.
- Pfizer's new data suggest that antibody levels against the delta variant in people ages 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose.
- Among people ages 65 to 85, the data exhibited that antibody levels against the delta variant after receiving the third dose of vaccine are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.
- There's an "estimated potential for up to a 100-fold increase in delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three," researchers wrote in the Pfizer data slides.
- The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published and show that antibody levels are much higher after the third dose than a second dose against the original coronavirus strain and the beta variant, first identified in South Africa.
- Pfizer posted Q2 results better than expected on Wednesday morning and forecasted $33 billion from COVID-19 vaccine sales in FY2021.
- Separately, the World Health Organization said it is not in favor of booster shots due to a lack of data.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 3.53% at $43.59, and BNTX stock is +7.10% at $303.98 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga