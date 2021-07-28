 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why XOMA Stock Is Trading Higher Wednesday?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Why XOMA Stock Is Trading Higher Wednesday?
  • XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) stock is trading higher during the morning session on robust volume after the FDA granted an Orphan drug tag to NIS793 for pancreatic cancer.
  • Under the terms of the 2015 agreement between XOMA and Novartis AG (NYSE: AG), XOMA can earn up to $445 million in additional milestone payments.
  • Yesterday, Novartis released the press release for NIS793 Orphan Drug Designation
  • Price Action: XOMA shares are up 11.6% at $37.39 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOMA + NVS)

Novartis' TGFβ Targeted Antibody Secures FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Pancreatic Cancer
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
Recap: Novartis Q2 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay
Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Pancreatic CancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com