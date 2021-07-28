 Skip to main content

Takeda's Narcolepsy Candidate Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 11:22am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited's (NYSE: TAK) TAK-994 for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1).
  • The oral orexin agonist is currently in Phase 2 study. 
  • EDS is a hallmark symptom of NT1 and is characterized by a person's inability to stay awake and alert throughout the day and falling asleep unintentionally or at inappropriate times.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are up 1.34% at $16.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
