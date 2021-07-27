NRx Pharma Stock Gains On Emergency Use Nod For Zyesami To Treat COVID-19 Patients In Nation Of Georgia
- The Nation of Georgia's Prime Minister and Minister of Health have issued an Emergency Use Authorization for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: NRXP) intravenous Zyesami (aviptadil) to treat critical COVID-19 patients.
- The company says that the first doses will arrive in the Nation of Georgia within 24 hours.
- Last week, NRx validated the first commercial formulation, with one year or greater stability, of its Zyesami COVID-19 treatment.
- Zyesami also prevented the sharp rise in cytokines and was associated with a significant decrease in 60-day mortality.
- Zyesami (aviptadil) is a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are up 14% at $21.31 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General