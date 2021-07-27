 Skip to main content

Relmada Sees Price Target Bump From Leerink, Truist After Positive Data From MDD Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
  • SVB Leerink maintains an Outperform rating on Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares as the Human Liability Potential study data was about "as good as we could have hoped for," with no evidence of abuse potential. 
  • Analyst Marc Goodman believes this data should give confidence to the investment community that REL-1017 will probably end up as a Schedule IV or V, which would be great news. 
  • Several experts confirmed that the data was supportive of this low scheduling on the conference call, Goodman adds. 
  • Given the weak stock performance recently, the analyst would expect Relmada to bounce back and move into the $35-$40 range in the near term.
  • Truist raised the price target on Relmada to $90 from $75 and kept a Buy rating (upside of more than 250%).
  • Analyst Joon Lee notes that the HAP study comparing REL-1017 against IV ketamine is expected to start in 2H21.
  • The management expects similar likability scores for REL-1017, while IV Ketamine is likely to yield a likability score over 65, implying that 25mg and 75mg will likely separate with statistical significance.
  • Price Action: RLMD shares are down 3.86% at $24.15 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for RLMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
May 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2020Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy

