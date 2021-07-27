Relmada Sees Price Target Bump From Leerink, Truist After Positive Data From MDD Candidate
- SVB Leerink maintains an Outperform rating on Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares as the Human Liability Potential study data was about "as good as we could have hoped for," with no evidence of abuse potential.
- Analyst Marc Goodman believes this data should give confidence to the investment community that REL-1017 will probably end up as a Schedule IV or V, which would be great news.
- Several experts confirmed that the data was supportive of this low scheduling on the conference call, Goodman adds.
- Given the weak stock performance recently, the analyst would expect Relmada to bounce back and move into the $35-$40 range in the near term.
- Truist raised the price target on Relmada to $90 from $75 and kept a Buy rating (upside of more than 250%).
- Analyst Joon Lee notes that the HAP study comparing REL-1017 against IV ketamine is expected to start in 2H21.
- The management expects similar likability scores for REL-1017, while IV Ketamine is likely to yield a likability score over 65, implying that 25mg and 75mg will likely separate with statistical significance.
- Price Action: RLMD shares are down 3.86% at $24.15 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for RLMD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2020
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|May 2020
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
