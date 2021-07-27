 Skip to main content

AC Immune Secures Funding From BioNTech Investors, Buys Parkinson's Vaccine Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 9:27am   Comments
AC Immune Secures Funding From BioNTech Investors, Buys Parkinson's Vaccine Candidate
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) has gained a multi-million investment from the principal backers of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) while acquiring a possible Parkinson's disease vaccine.
  • It announced a $25 million private share placement with a group of investors led by Athos Service GmbH. Some of the placement was also picked up by First Capital Partner GmbH.
  • Another lead BioNTech investor, MIG Fonds, is becoming an AC Immune shareholder via its prior ownership in Affiris AG.
  • AC Immune is buying a portfolio of therapeutics including Affiris PD01, a vaccine candidate for treating Parkinson's, from Affiris in an all-stock deal worth $58.7 million.
  • AC Immune is getting assets and intellectual property linked to vaccine candidates that focus on alpha-synuclein, a protein tied to Parkinson's, plus $5 million in cash for 7.1 million shares.
  • In total, AC Immune is issuing 10.1 million shares in conjunction with the acquisition and related financing in exchange for assets worth $53.7 million and $30 million in cash, it said.
  • AC Immune plans to immediately launch clinical development of acquired vaccine into Phase 2 study in Parkinson's disease.
  • Price Action: ACIU shares are up 2.53% at $7.30 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

