 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Relmada's Stock Moves Higher As Its Major Depressive Disorder Candidate Shows Lack Of Abuse Potential

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Share:
Relmada's Stock Moves Higher As Its Major Depressive Disorder Candidate Shows Lack Of Abuse Potential
  • Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMDhas announced positive top-line results from the human abuse potential (HAP) study with REL-1017 for major depressive disorder (MDD). 
  • Top-line results showed that all three doses of REL-1017 (25 mg, 75 mg, and 150 mg) tested in recreational opioid users demonstrated a highly statistically significant difference vs. the active control drug, oxycodone 40 mg.  
  • The study's primary endpoint was a measure of "likability" with the subjects rating the maximum effect (or Emax) for Drug Liking "at the moment," with 100 as the highest likability, 50 as neutral (placebo-like), and 0 the highest dislike. 
  • Mean Emax for Drug Liking for REL-1017 at 25, 75, and 150 mg doses were 53.0, 58.2, 64.9, respectively, compared to 51.7 for placebo and 85.0 for Oxycodone 40 mg.
  • Prior preclinical and clinical findings have indicated that the dextro-isomer REL-1017 lacks its parent molecule's addiction liability and respiratory depressant effects.
  • Price Action: RLMD shares are up 27.1% at $31.93 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RLMD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ObsEva Surges On Out-Licensing Deal, EyeGate Appoints New CEO, 2 Positive Catalysts For Merck, Candel Therapeutics Debuts
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda Spikes On Distribution Deal, Alzamend Soars On Data, Pfizer-BioNTech To Supply More Vaccine Doses, 3 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Relmada Therapeutics In-Licenses Psilocybin Program From Arbormentis
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com