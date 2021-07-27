Relmada's Stock Moves Higher As Its Major Depressive Disorder Candidate Shows Lack Of Abuse Potential
- Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD) has announced positive top-line results from the human abuse potential (HAP) study with REL-1017 for major depressive disorder (MDD).
- Top-line results showed that all three doses of REL-1017 (25 mg, 75 mg, and 150 mg) tested in recreational opioid users demonstrated a highly statistically significant difference vs. the active control drug, oxycodone 40 mg.
- The study's primary endpoint was a measure of "likability" with the subjects rating the maximum effect (or Emax) for Drug Liking "at the moment," with 100 as the highest likability, 50 as neutral (placebo-like), and 0 the highest dislike.
- Mean Emax for Drug Liking for REL-1017 at 25, 75, and 150 mg doses were 53.0, 58.2, 64.9, respectively, compared to 51.7 for placebo and 85.0 for Oxycodone 40 mg.
- Prior preclinical and clinical findings have indicated that the dextro-isomer REL-1017 lacks its parent molecule's addiction liability and respiratory depressant effects.
- Price Action: RLMD shares are up 27.1% at $31.93 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
