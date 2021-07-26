 Skip to main content

Reviva Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After Maxim Initiated With Buy, Target Price Of $10

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
Reviva Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After Maxim Initiated With Buy, Target Price Of $10
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is trading higher with around 60k in session volume.
  • Maxim initiated coverage of Reviva with a Buy rating and $10 price target, equivalent to an upside of around 140%.
  • The company is developing its lead asset, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), to treat schizophrenia and respiratory indications. 
  • Analyst Jason McCarthy tells in a research note that RP5063 features a multimodal mechanism of action, which is "more completely" addressing the mix of positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms associated with schizophrenia.
  • In April, RP5063 showed positive action in the schizophrenia trial that met its primary endpoint of disease severity versus placebo.
  • Price Action: RVPH shares are up 9.92% at $4.21 during the market session on the last check Monday.

