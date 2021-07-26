Reviva Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After Maxim Initiated With Buy, Target Price Of $10
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is trading higher with around 60k in session volume.
- Maxim initiated coverage of Reviva with a Buy rating and $10 price target, equivalent to an upside of around 140%.
- The company is developing its lead asset, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), to treat schizophrenia and respiratory indications.
- Analyst Jason McCarthy tells in a research note that RP5063 features a multimodal mechanism of action, which is "more completely" addressing the mix of positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms associated with schizophrenia.
- In April, RP5063 showed positive action in the schizophrenia trial that met its primary endpoint of disease severity versus placebo.
- Price Action: RVPH shares are up 9.92% at $4.21 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Best of Benzinga