Inhibikase To Start Testing Its Parkinson's Candidate In Patients
- The FDA has signed off Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: IKT) Phase 1b extension study to evaluate its lead drug candidate IkT-148009 in Parkinson's patients.
- The randomized Phase 1 study investigated the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of IkT-148009 in healthy volunteers aged 45 to 70 years old.
- Forty-two patients were dosed with IkT-148009 between 12.5 and 100 mg with no clinically significant adverse events reported.
- High drug exposures were achieved in this dose range and were consistent with exposures observed in animal efficacy studies of inherited and sporadic progressive Parkinson's disease.
- The extension of the Phase 1 study into the patient population, a Phase 1b, will focus on safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics measured over 7 to 14 days.
- The Company is completing 13-week pivotal toxicology studies to be submitted to the FDA for review in August.
- IkT-148009 is a selective c-Abl kinase inhibitor that inhibits c-Abl and the closely related Abl2/Arg enzyme without inhibition of other members of the Abl-kinase family.
