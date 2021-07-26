 Skip to main content

MediWound Starts Testing MW005 In Two Mid-Stage Trials In Patients With Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 9:36am   Comments
MediWound Starts Testing MW005 In Two Mid-Stage Trials In Patients With Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
  • MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWDhas initiated a Phase 1/2 study of MW005 to treat low-risk Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC). 
  • In parallel, an investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial of MW005 in non-melanoma skin cancers is being conducted at the Soroka Medical Center in Israel. 
  • MediWound expects that data from both studies will be available by the end of 2021.
  • The 32-subject study is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of MW005 in BCC using different schedules of administration, as well as to provide a preliminary evaluation of its efficacy, as measured by the percentage of target lesions with complete histological clearance. 
  • The investigator-initiated trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of MW005 in removing non-melanoma skin cancers and pre-cancerous lesions in up to 50 patients.
  • Price Action: MDWD shares traded higher by 0.77% at $3.93 on the last check Monday.

