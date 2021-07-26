 Skip to main content

Why NanoVibronix (NAOV) Stock Is Trading Higher Monday?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 6:25am   Comments
Why NanoVibronix NAOV Stock Is Trading Higher Monday?
  • The stock price of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) closed 250% higher at $2.61 in very volatile and active afternoon trading Friday, and the stock is up almost 31% at $3.41 during the premarket on Monday.
  • Investors appear to be reacting after the Company announced on Thursday that The Journal of Medical & Surgical Urology is publishing an article with overwhelmingly positive findings from a study of patients that used its UroShield in real-world settings.
  • For the study, 23 patients with reoccurring urinary tract infections (UTIs) were offered for using the UroShield device for a minimum period of 12 weeks. 
  • As part of the findings, patients reported a significant decrease in the number of UTIs and antibiotic treatment, had fewer catheter blockages and catheter changes, and the pain was reduced significantly by the end of the study.
  • Adding to the compelling data, the device also scored approval in Australia.
  • Price Action: NAOV shares are up 30.6% at $3.41 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
