AbbVie's Dalvance For Bacterial Skin Infection Gets FDA Approval For Pediatric Patients
- The FDA has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Dalvance (dalbavancin) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in pediatric patients from birth.
- Dalvance is the first single-dose option administered as a 30-minute intravenous infusion for ABSSSI.
- ABSSSI are bacterial infections of the skin and associated tissues primarily caused by Gram-positive pathogens.
- The approval is based on an analysis that evaluated an early clinical response at 48 to 72 hours based on achieving a more than 20% reduction in lesion size compared to baseline and no receipt of rescue antibacterial therapy for children three months and older.
- The proportion of patients with an early clinical response was 97.3% in the Dalvance arm and 86.7% in the comparator arm.
