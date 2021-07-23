Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Effective In Protecting Against Hospitalization, But Not In Preventing Infection, Israel Study Shows
Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is effective against hospitalization and more severe disease in cases caused by the contagious delta variant in Israel, according to the health ministry's
- But, the shot was just 39% effective in preventing infections, according to the country's health ministry, reports Bloomberg.
- The vaccine provided 88% protection against hospitalization and 91% against severe illness for an unspecified number of people studied between June 20 and July 17.
- But the report points towards skewed data because of different ways of testing for vaccinated people versus non-vaccinated.
- "We are trying to complement this research approach with additional ones, taking additional personal characteristics into account. But this takes time and larger case numbers," said Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel's national expert advisory team on COVID-19 response.
