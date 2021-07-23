Cortexyme Selects 3CLpro Inhibitor As COVID-19 Candidate
- Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) has selected COR803 to further evaluate for coronavirus infections, including COVID-19 disease.
- COR803 is a novel patent-pending small molecule 3CLpro inhibitor, and 3CLpro (Mpro) is a validated antiviral drug target shown to be essential in viral replication of SARS-CoV-2.
- The company is advancing its disease-modifying GAIN Trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, with top-line data expected in Q4 of 2021.
- Price Action: CRTX shares are up 1.02% at $65.15 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.