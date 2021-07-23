 Skip to main content

Cortexyme Selects 3CLpro Inhibitor As COVID-19 Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 9:50am   Comments
  • Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) has selected COR803 to further evaluate for coronavirus infections, including COVID-19 disease.
  • COR803 is a novel patent-pending small molecule 3CLpro inhibitor, and 3CLpro (Mpro) is a validated antiviral drug target shown to be essential in viral replication of SARS-CoV-2. 
  • The company is advancing its disease-modifying GAIN Trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, with top-line data expected in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: CRTX shares are up 1.02% at $65.15 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

