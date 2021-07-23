Moderna's COVID-19 Shot Gets EMA's Backing For Use In Adolescents
- The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) for use in adolescents 12 years of age and older.
- Following the CHMP's positive opinion, the European Commission will consider the vaccine's approval in adolescents.
- Moderna is also conducting a Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, of mRNA-1273 in children ages six months to less than 12 years.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 2.89% at 332.83 during the market session on the last check Friday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Photo by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine European Medicines Agency (EMA)Biotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga