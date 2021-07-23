AstraZeneca's Once-Weekly Diabetes Med Wins FDA Nod For Use In Children
- The FDA has approved AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Budureon BCise (exenatide extended-release), once-weekly injectable suspension for type 2 diabetes (T2D) in pediatric patients (10 to 17 years) as an adjunct to diet and exercise.
- The approval was supported by the positive results of the BCB114 Phase 3 trial, which showed that on top of standard of care, exenatide extended-release significantly improved glycemic control compared to placebo in pediatrics.
- This is the first completed trial of a once-weekly GLP-1 RA in a pediatric population with T2D, the Company said in the press release.
