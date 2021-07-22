 Skip to main content

Plus Therapeutics Shares Jump As First Patient Treated In Latest Cohort Of Brain Tumor Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 9:36am   Comments
  • Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has announced that the first patient in the eighth cohort of Phase 1 dose-escalation ReSPECT-GBM trial for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) has been treated. 
  • The present cohort implements a 40% increase in volume (12.3 milliliters) and total radioactivity (31.2 millicuries) from the previous cohort.
  • "The ReSPECT-GBM Phase 1 clinical trial is progressing on schedule and with an acceptable safety profile," said Marc H. Hedrick, President & CEO.
  • The Company will provide an update by the end of 2021.
  • 22 patients across eight dosing cohorts have been treated in the ReSPECT trial to date. 
  • Thus far, no treatment-emergent dose-limiting toxicities have been observed, despite absorbed radiation doses to the tumor of up to 740 Gray.
  • Price Action: PSTV shares are up 9.48% at $2.54 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

