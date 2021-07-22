 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biogen's Q2 Profit Falls 70% As Tecfidera Competition Hits Topline

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Share:
Biogen's Q2 Profit Falls 70% As Tecfidera Competition Hits Topline

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIBposted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.68 ahead of the consensus estimate of $4.55, but quarterly profit fell around 71% Y/Y to $448.5 million as competition intensified for the Company's flagship product, Tecfidera, a multiple sclerosis drug.

  • Though sales of $2.8 billion came in above expectation of $2.6 billion, it decreased 25% Y/Y at actual currency and decreased 26% at constant currency.
  • Multiple sclerosis revenue of $1.8 billion decreased 24% Y/Y.
  • Spinraza sales increased marginally by 1% to $500 million, increased 1% Y/Y at actual currency, and decreased 3% at constant currency. 
  • Controversial Aduhelm revenue was $2 million. 
  • Biosimilars revenue of $202 million increased 18% at actual currency and +9% at constant currency.
  • The Company is facing some hesitancy from hospitals and insurers over its recently approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
  • Outlook: Biogen raised the total revenue outlook for FY21 to $10.65 billion to $10.85 billion from prior guidance of $10.45 billion to $10.75 billion, higher than the analyst consensus of $10.63.
  • Adjusted EPS outlook remains unchanged at $17.50 to $19.00, the mid-point being lower than the analyst consensus of $18.41.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares are up 0.94% at $326.00 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Arek Socha from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Understanding Biogen's Unusual Options Activity
Alzheimer's Approval, COVID-19 Vaccines Put Spotlight On Biotech Sector, But What's Next?
Biogen, Mirimus Team Up For RNAi-Based Therapeutics For Neurological Indications
Carnival And American Airlines Lead The SPY Higher Tuesday
A Look Into Biogen's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com