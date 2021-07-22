fbpx

FDA Will Not Meet Goal Dates For Pfizer's Xeljanz, Abrocitinib Applications

byVandana Singh
July 22, 2021 7:47 am
  • The FDA will not meet PDUFA goal dates for Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) marketing application for abrocitinib for severe atopic dermatitis and the supplemental application for Xeljanz/Xeljanz XR (tofacitinib) for active ankylosing spondylitis. 
  • The FDA cited its ongoing review of Pfizer's post-marketing safety study, ORAL Surveillance, evaluating tofacitinib in rheumatoid arthritis patients as a factor for the extensions.
  • As communicated in April, the FDA had previously extended the PDUFA goal dates to early Q3 2021. ​
  • Abrocitinib is an oral small molecule that selectively inhibits Janus kinase (JAK).
  • Xeljanz (tofacitinib) is approved in the U.S. in four indications.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.05% at $41.04 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

